Merkel, Trump discuss Russia, China at G7 summit

BERLIN (AA): German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Monday that progress should be achieved in Ukrainian peace talks before Russia could return to G8 group of world’s leading powers.

“We wish to see progress made on the Minsk agreement,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit held in the French seaside town of Biarritz.

Russia was suspended from the G8 in 2014 due to its annexation of Crimea as well as its political and military support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Conflicting parties signed the Minsk cease-fire agreement in February 2015, but the fighting continued, claiming more than 10,000 lives, according to the UN.

Trump, for his part, reiterated his view that it would be advantageous to readmit Russia to the G7, but also acknowledged that some of the leaders did not share his opinion.

“There are people that agree with me 100%, but there are some that don’t,” he said.

US-China tariff tensions

Asked about the U.S.-China trade tensions, Trump said: “I think we are probably in a stronger position now to do a deal, a fair deal for everybody.”

The German chancellor expressed hope for a de-escalation in tensions.

“We would be very glad if a good agreement could be reached between the U.S. and China. Because it is in the interest of us all,” she stressed.