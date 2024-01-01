Merz to be the CDU’s candidate for chancellor in Germany’s 2025 election

BERLIN (Agencies): German Christian Democratic Union Chairman Friedrich Merz will be the conservative candidate for chancellor in the national election due in September 2025, according to people familiar with the decision.

Merz sealed the nomination to challenge Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of Bavaria Premier Markus Soeder, said the people, who asked not to be named before an official announcement. Merz and Soeder, who leads the CDU’s smaller CSU sister-party in the southern state and had also expressed a willingness to run, are due to hold a news conference at midday in Berlin.

The timing of the decision, which still needs official approval from both parties, came as something of a surprise as Merz, 68, had signaled the alliance would name its joint candidate after a regional election in Brandenburg on Sunday.

As leader of the larger CDU, he would normally be the first choice for the conservatives, but his weak personal ratings have raised doubts about whether he can recapture the chancellery.

Still, by naming Merz with more than a year to run before the election, the conservatives look to have avoided another messy dispute over who will run that was seen as a key reason why Scholz’s SPD came from behind to win in 2021.

Soeder crippled the campaign of then-CDU leader Armin Laschet by initially refusing to cede the candidacy, prompting months of public bickering.

With just over a year to go until the next election, the CDU/CSU look to be well placed for a return to power, according to recent opinion polls.

Support for the conservative alliance rose to the highest level in more than three and a half years, the latest Insa survey for Bild am Sonntag newspaper published at the weekend showed.

The CDU/CSU are at 33 percent up two percentage points from the previous week to the highest since February 2021, while the far-right Alternative for Germany is in second place, with 19 percent support.

The three parties in Scholz’s ruling coalition — his Social Democrats (14 percent), the Greens (10 percent) and the Free Democrats (4 percent) — managed only 28 percent between them, the lowest combined total since they took office at the end of 2021. A new far-left party, the BSW, was level with the Greens at 10 percent.

If Germans could vote directly for their chancellor, 25 percent would choose Merz and 21 percent Scholz, according to a separate Insa poll published Sunday. Almost half, or 48 percent, wouldn’t pick either.