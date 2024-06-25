‘Mes Aynak project vital for economic stability’

KABUL (BNA): In a meeting on the Mes Aynak Project commencement, attended by Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, the Acting Minister of Energy and Water, Shahabuddin Delawar, the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, emphasized the importance of the project for the country’s economic stability and resource utilization.

The meeting revolved around discussions concerning natural resources, mining contracts, water management, and notably, the establishment of a power substation and its transmission to the Mes Aynak project in Logar province.

In the end, both sides emphasized the importance of launching economic projects, particularly the Mes Aynak project, for the stability of the country. They also pledged cooperation in implementing and adapting these projects.