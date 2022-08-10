Messy politics and national interests

According to the media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a special investigation committee to identify police officials involved in torturing party leaders and activists during Azadi March on May 25 this year. The committee will also probe the reasons behind the entrance of the police into the Punjab Assembly House on July 22. According to details, the committee will be comprised of party senior members including Shafqat Mahmood, Hamad Azhar, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid while Fawad Chaudhary will lead the team. The committee will submit its findings in a week, while Punjab Chief Minister and Speaker Assembly will take appropriate actions against the officials involved in the incident in line with the recommendations of the committee.

The political landscapes of the country portray a fad and gloomy picture of democracy because some political leaders have a delusion that they have the authority to coin new trends in politics because of their massive public support. Such politicians usually go out of the box, and above the law which not only violates the law but also set bad examples and damages the party’s reputation.

After regaining power in Punjab, the PTI vowed to take revenge on those government officials particularly Police Officers who arrested PTI workers during the so-called Azadi March of the party on May 25th or during other political events including recent by-polls in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly. Several PTI leaders including had been threatening government officials with the worst consequences if they act against the PTI workers during the past few months. The question here arises, what Police and other government departments should do in this regard? whether they should allow the political gangsters of the PTI, the PML-N, and other parties to burn public properties, block traffic, rig election and threaten electoral staff and attack each other in the name of protests and political activity or deal them all with an iron hand and maintain the writ of the all.

Similarly, few PTI leaders had provoked military officers to disobey their seniors in the name of national interest and so on. Apparently, all these politically motivated assertions are totally unjust, contrary to the law as well as punishable, because instigating law enforcers on the unlawful act, and interfering with their duty is an office under the Official Secret Act 1923 amended in 1968. Apparently, the constitution of a political committee to prosecute government servants is an unlawful act and will affect the morale and performance of the Police Service.

In fact, the political culture of a party or a country always illustrates the cognitive orientation, effective as well as the evaluative orientation of its leadership, which devise party policy, set the party manifesto, attract political workers, dialogue with opponents, and conceive strategy to achieve political objectives through the lawful political process. However, the parochial approach of the leadership had always proved to be counterproductive and had damaged the party’s politics and polluted the political environment in the country.

The PTI is a major political party, it should evolve its manifesto through political wisdom within the law of the state because opportunitnist doctrine and mean tactics never work in the long run. Hence, tolerance, patience, principled approach and respect for the law had been the proven tools of the great leaders in the world.