Met Office predict fresh rainy spell in country from Wednesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast more rainfall in Upper and Central parts of the country from Wednesday (tomorrow) to Friday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter in Pakistan on Tuesday (today) evening that will produce more rains for two to three days (Wednesday-Friday).

Widespread rain and wind or thunderstorm with (snowfall over the hills) is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, under the influence of this weather system.

Hail storm is also expected at few places during the wet spell.

Rain and wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pishin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung from Tuesday evening to Thursday, while in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday evening and Wednesday, according to the weather department.

According to the forecast dust storm is also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Moreover, heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers is also expected in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi khan and Faisalabad districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall can generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday night to Friday.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss of life or damage to property.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an advisory issued to district administrations has urged to take precautionary measures to tackle likely flash flooding and landslides due to heavy rainfall, snowfall or hailstorm in some districts of the province.