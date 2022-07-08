Met Office predicts thundershowers for many cities on Eid day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Good news for the heat-stricken people of Lahore and other parts of Punjab as the Met Office on Friday predicted sporadic rains for the city and other cities of the province during the Eidul Azha holidays.

In its forecast, the weather department said that the provincial capital was expected to receive sufficient amount of rains from a new monsoon spell.

For the next 24 hours, the department predicted cloudy weather for the city with chances of rain accompanied by strong winds late at night.

The temperature rose to 35 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The Met Office also said that the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, upper Punjab cities namely Gujrat, Chakwal, Attock, Sialkot, Gujranwala, the Potohar region, central and southern Punjab cities of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Kurram, Waziristan, Dir, Balakot, Mansehra, Kohistan, Shangla and Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Karachi, Dadu, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar and Umarkot in Sindh and Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Panjgur, Awaran, Zhob, Naseerabad, Gwadar and Barkhan in Balochistan, different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also likely to be lashed by thundershowers during the next 24 hours as well as during the Eid holidays.