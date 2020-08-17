Met Office predicts wet weather in southern Sindh districts

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh, while likely rainfall in southern parts of the province, on Monday.

The PMD predicted likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi, Badin, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umerkot, Mithi and Mirpur Khas today.

The met office has also predicted rainfall in Karachi, Mirpur Khas and Thatta districts on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Maximum temperature in Karachi is expected between 33 to 35 degree Celsius. The southwestern winds presently blowing in the port city with 15 kilometers per hour wind speed.

Yesterday, 17 milimetre rainfall recorded at Mithi, 04mm in Chhor and one mm in Badin.

The met office has forecast a hot and humid weather in most of parts of the country while rainfall with thunderstorm and strong winds in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The fifth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of southern Sindh, predicted by the weather office from August 14 to 16, was weakened and brought light rainfall and drizzle in the city.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.