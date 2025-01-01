Metro bus service suspended again

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Metro bus service in Rawalpindi has been suspended once again due to ongoing repair work, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The section from Rawalpindi’s Saddar Station to Faizabad has been completely closed. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Metro bus service from the IJP station to the Pak Secretariat has been restored.

The repair project, aimed at addressing damage to the Metro bus service track, comes with a hefty price tag of Rs620 million, according to a spokesperson from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).