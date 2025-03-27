Mexican president calls meeting with US head of security fruitful

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) : Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she had a “fruitful meeting” with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In on a post on X, Sheinbaum remarked that the neighboring countries have a good relationship amid growing tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump widens a trade war with tariff announcements.

The U.S. and Mexico discussed further cooperation in migration and security, highlighting “the respect for sovereignty and coordination without subordination” between the two countries, the Mexican government said in a statement.