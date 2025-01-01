Mexican president rebukes violence in Los Angeles protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that she did not agree with violent acts committed during the massive protests which have broken out in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

The leader, speaking from her morning press conference, also called on U.S. authorities to respect the rule of law in migration processes.

“It must be clear: We condemn violence wherever it comes from,” Sheinbaum said.

Protests spread on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend over President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement as groups of protesters, many carrying Mexican flags and signs denouncing U.S. immigration authorities, gathered in spots around the city.

At least 42 Mexicans are being held in four detention centers after recent immigration raids in Los Angeles and four were deported, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said during Monday’s press conference.

“We will continue our visits to monitor the Mexicans in detention centers in Los Angeles,” De la Fuente said.

He added that the vast majority of Mexicans detained were working when they were arrested.