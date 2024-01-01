Mexican President to offer new proposals to implement judicial overhaul

MEXICO CITY (Reuters): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that her administration will propose to Congress three bills to help implement a sweeping judicial reform that aims to move the country to the direct election of all judges.

The constitutional reform passed in September by Sheinbaum’s allies in Congress calls for elections of thousands of judges, including a slimmed down nine-member Supreme Court, over the next couple years.

Speaking at the president’s regular morning press conference, her legal advisers said one of the bills would flesh out a five-member judicial oversight board in addition to unveiling a website where aspirants to elected judicial positions will be able to register their candidacies.