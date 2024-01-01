Mexican president to talk with US President-elect Trump later Thursday

MEXICO CITY (Reuters): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she will hold a “cordial” telephone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump later in the morning, marking the first time the two leaders will talk since Tuesday’s election in the United States.

Issues touching on Mexico’s relationship with its northern neighbor including trade, migration and security played a large role in the U.S. presidential election that will send the former president back to the White House early next year.

“It will be a cordial call to congratulate (Trump), and later there will be time to discuss all of the issues on the bilateral agenda,” said Sheinbaum at her regular morning press conference.

Sheinbaum, who sent the incoming U.S. leader a letter on Wednesday, has repeatedly pledged she will pursue good relations with the United States, Mexico’s top trade partner.