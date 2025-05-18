Mexican repatriations from US ramped up in recent weeks, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday said that repatriations of Mexican citizens from the United States had increased in recent weeks, mostly via flights, as the U.S. government ramps up deportations of migrants across the region.

The United States deported 37,471 Mexicans and 5,511 migrants of other nationalities to the country since U.S. President Donald Trump began his presidency, Sheinbaum told journalists in a daily press conference.

Sheinbaum said that repatriations had increased in the last two weeks, largely to airports in the southern cities of Villahermosa and Tapachula, as well as to the Felipe Angeles airport outside of Mexico City.