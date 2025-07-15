Mexico City vows to tackle gentrification after protests

MEXICO CITY (AFP) : Mexico City authorities on Wednesday announced a plan to tackle gentrification, following protests against rising rents blamed on an influx of foreigners, including remote workers.

A demonstration against gentrification in the Mexican capital turned violent earlier this month, with businesses including a Starbucks coffee shop vandalized.

Presenting her strategy to address the public anger, Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said that gentrification was “one of the most important issues in the city today.”

“It’s not only a city issue, but a global one,” she said. “It means the displacement of thousands of families from their neighborhoods. It also represents the disappearance of local businesses,” she added.

Authorities would create legal instruments to enforce an existing rule that landlords cannot increase rents by more than inflation, she said.

The city government would also propose a “fair, reasonable and affordable rent” law to regulate and stabilize rental prices and prevent displacement, Brugada said, without giving details.

Regulation of short-term rentals through platforms such as Airbnb would be strengthened, and authorities would prioritize the construction of public housing in central areas, she said.

Protesters complain that increased arrivals of remote workers, known as “digital nomads,” since the Covid pandemic have driven up rent prices and displaced Mexicans.

Some held signs at the recent rally saying “Gringo go home” or demanding that foreigners speak Spanish, pay taxes and respect Mexican culture.

President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned what she called “xenophobic” behavior at the demonstration.

She called the motive for the protest legitimate but rejected calls for foreigners to leave.