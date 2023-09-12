Mexico concede in injury time as Uzbekistan grab 3-3 draw

Miami (AFP): Raul Jimenez scored twice but Mexico conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they were held 3-3 by Uzbekistan in a friendly international in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan went ahead in the 18th minute through Bobir Abdikholikov, who rose to meet a cross from Azizbek Turgunboev and angled his header into the corner.

Mexico struck back swiftly however with Fulham forward Jimenez levelling three minutes later as he converted a low cross from Roberto Alvarado. Uzbekistan went in with the advantage at the break thanks to a left-foot drive from the edge of the box by Turgunboev.

It was again Jimenez who brought Mexico back on level terms, in the 81st minute, taking advantage of some poor defending to clip home. The comeback looked to have been complete when Uriel Antuna put Mexico 3-2 up.

The Uzbek defence failed to clear the danger and Abdulla Abdullaev smashed his attempted clearance against Antuna, the ball ricocheting into the net. But in the second minute of stoppage time Uzbekistan won a free-kick wide on the left of the box and Otabek Shukurov blasted the set-piece in the near post past veteran keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico’s next match is scheduled for October 14 against Ghana in Charlotte, North Carolina.