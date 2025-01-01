Mexico could seek other trade partners after US tariffs, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters): Mexico’s government may look for other trade partners besides the U.S., the nation’s president said on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on the U.S.’ southern neighbor.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico could shift trade alliances “if necessary,” referring to the possible continuation of the tariffs.

Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with fresh duties on Chinese goods, standing to seriously alter supply chains and long-standing trade partnerships.

Sheinbaum is tentatively set to have a phone call with Trump on Thursday morning about the tariffs, she said in her daily morning press conference.

If the tariffs continue after that, Mexico “will reach out to Canada and other nations,” she said.

Sheinbaum has threatened retaliatory actions of her own, including tariffs, on the U.S. She is set to detail her decisions in a public event on Sunday in Mexico City’s downtown square.