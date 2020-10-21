Mexico crosses 555 in coronavirus death toll

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 41 million, claiming at least 1.12 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 21

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Mexico reports 555 more deaths

Mexico’s Ministry of Health has reported 5,788 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 555 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 860,714 and the death toll to 86,893.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

New Zealand reports two new community cases of Covid-19, 23 imported

New Zealand has reported two new cases of Covid-19 in the community linked to a port worker who tested positive over the weekend, and 23 imported cases.

Most of the imported cases are linked to a group of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen who were staying at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

This takes New Zealand’s total confirmed cases to 1,556, he said.

Mainland China reports 11 new cases

China has reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on October 20, down from 19 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

It also reported another 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 24 a day earlier.

China has now reported a total of 85,715 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began, with a death toll of 4,634.

South Africa records 164 new deaths

South Africa has reported 164 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in the country to 18,656.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 1,050 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the number of confirmed cases nationwide to 706,304 infections.

Mkhize said nearly 4.6 million people have been tested for the virus since it was first detected seven months ago.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 people were tested during the past 24 hours, he said.

He added that 639,568 people had recovered from the virus, which translates to a 90 percent recovery rate.

CDC says US has seen 300,000 more deaths than usual

A new government report has shown that since the coronavirus pandemic began, the US has seen 300,000 more deaths than it usually would.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking how many deaths have been reported and comparing them with counts seen in other years. Usually, between the beginning of February and the end of September, about 1.9 million deaths are reported. This year, it’s closer to 2.2 million – a 14.5 percent increase.

The CDC says the coronavirus was involved in about two-thirds of the excess deaths. CDC officials say it’s likely the virus was a factor in many other deaths too.

For example, someone with heart attack symptoms may have hesitated to go to a hospital that was busy with coronavirus patients.

The largest segment of the excess deaths, about 95,000, were in elderly people ages 75 to 84. That was 21.5 percent more than in a normal year. But the biggest relative increase, 26.5 percent, was in people ages 25 to 44. Deaths in people younger than 25 actually dropped slightly.

Deaths were up for different racial and ethnic groups, but the largest increase – 54 percent – was among Hispanic Americans.

Courtesy: TRT World