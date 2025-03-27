Mexico foreign minister, US official hold call on bilateral issues

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) : Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente spoke with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Wednesday in a call focused on strengthening bilateral relations, Mexico’s foreign ministry said.

The officials talked about security, migration and trade issues, the ministry added on X.

During the call “Landau acknowledged the work carried out by Mexico in these areas,” the ministry said, adding that both men agreed to exchange information regularly and to schedule a face-to-face meeting in the near future.

Officials from the neighboring countries have been holding ad hoc talks to discuss bilateral relations and tariffs, as U.S. President Donald Trump widens a trade war that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said last week would sap economic growth in the U.S., Mexico and other global trading partners.

On Wednesday, Trump announced 25% tariffs on all car imports into the United States and on April 2 plans to unveil reciprocal tariffs that he says are necessary to recalibrate years of trade imbalances. Mexico is one of the biggest exporters of vehicles to the U.S.

Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard is currently in Washington and held talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Ebrard said on X that he will disclose information from that call on Thursday morning during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily press conference.