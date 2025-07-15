Mexico plans stronger trade collaboration with Canada after Trump tariff threats

MEXICO CITY (Reuters): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that she had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and that the two had agreed to strengthen trade collaboration, particularly in light of the tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump set to go in effect on August 1.

“We both agreed that the (U.S.-Canada-Mexico) trade agreement needed to be respected, and we shared our experiences about the letter than we received from President Trump,” Sheinbaum said in her daily morning press conference.

Trump has sent a flurry of letters in recent days, threatening to slap a range of tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

Sheinbaum said she and Carney spoke about the strategies both countries were taking to negotiated with the Trump administration ahead of the August 1 deadline.

She added that Carney was set to visit Mexico, but that a date had not been set.

The Mexican leader said she had also met recently with business leaders, including magnate Carlos Slim, whose family controls firms such as telecommunications giant America Movil and conglomerate Grupo Carso, along with representatives from breadmaker Bimbo and steelmakers, regarding the tariffs.

“One of the things I asked them was, ‘Why don’t we lay out, in black and white, the investments that they have planned in the United States?’ so they can take part in these negotiations,” she added.