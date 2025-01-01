Mexico to announce ‘measures’ next week if no deal on US metals tariffs

(Reuters): Mexico will announce measures next week if there is no agreement reached with the United States on the steel and aluminum tariffs announced, president Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

She also called the U.S. announcement to raise the metals’ tariffs to 50% from the 25% introduce in March an “unfair measure” during her morning conference, citing the free trade agreement Mexico and Canada share with the United Sates.

Sheinbaum however said that Mexico’s response would not be “an eye for an eye.”

“It is not a matter of revenge, or retaliation as they call it in English,” she said. “It is a matter of protecting our jobs and our businesses.”

U.S. President Donald Trump had late on Tuesday signed an executive proclamation activating the tariffs starting Wednesday.

The Trump administration also wants countries to provide their “best offers” to avoid other punishing import levies from taking effect in early July, according to a draft letter to negotiating partners seen by Reuters.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard is set to hold talks with high-level U.S. officials this week, Sheinbaum said.