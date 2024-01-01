Mexico’s industrial activity expands 0.4% in June

(AA): Mexico’s industrial activity expanded 0.4% in June with seasonally adjusted figures compared to the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said Friday.

While the figure came in above market expectations of a 0.3% gain, it followed an expansion of 0.7% in May.

The manufacturing industries grew 2% in June, but mining and construction contracted 2% and 2.3%, respectively, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) said in a statement.

On an annual basis, industrial activity in June increased 0.4% with seasonally adjusted figures, following an annual increase of 0.6% in May, said INEGI.

The energy generation, transmission and distribution sector annually grew 3.5% in June, followed by construction with 1.4%, according to the agency.