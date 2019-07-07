Mianwali-Lahore train to be inaugurated on July 19: Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Lahore-Mianwali bound Niazi Express train in Mianwali on July 19.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a video message, released on Sunday said the train, which will return from Mari Indus, will also have the facility of air-conditioned coaches.

The fare of AC coaches will be 800 rupees while for economy class the price of a ticket will be 350 rupees, he said.

The minister said he himself will visit the 400-mile track between Lahore and Mianwali to inspect arrangements for the new train service.

Earlier in this month, PM Imran inaugurated Karachi-Lahore bound Sir Syed Express. PM Khan addressing a ceremony said that he feels happy when Minister Railways invites him over for train inaugurations as trains benefit the poor.

Addressing the ceremony on Sir Syed Express launch ceremony Imran Khan emphasized on curbing financial corruption from all institutes of the country.

Reiterating his stance on corruption and those found involved in the activity Imran Khan said: “We will not spare those who have looted and plundered the country.”