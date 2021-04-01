Micro-apts and micro-retail

Monitoring Desk

The developers who created the Centro RailYard in South End have a similar project in the works for NoDa, just a block or so from Smelly Cat and the Neighborhood Theatre.

What’s happening: Centro Cityworks and Ascent Real Estate Capital are planning a micro-retail and micro-apartments development on what’s currently church property on 36th Street between Alexander and McDowell.

Ascent filed the rezoning request around lunchtime yesterday, Axios’ Katie Peralta Soloff reports.

around lunchtime yesterday, Axios’ Katie Peralta Soloff reports. This’ll be a Centro-branded development with apartments under 400 square feet — a cheaper option without all of the amenities of more higher-end apartments.

Architect and Centro founder David Furman, who I’ve said many times is easily one of Charlotte’s most interesting people, is one of the visionaries.

“The surroundings outside your front door are your amenities,” Furman told Katie a few weeks ago. “You’re willing to sacrifice your square footage for that relationship.”

Courtesy: Axios