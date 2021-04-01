Micro-apts and micro-retail

Monitoring Desk
The developers who created the Centro RailYard in South End have a similar project in the works for NoDa, just a block or so from Smelly Cat and the Neighborhood Theatre.
What’s happening: Centro Cityworks and Ascent Real Estate Capital are planning a micro-retail and micro-apartments development on what’s currently church property on 36th Street between Alexander and McDowell.
- Ascent filed the rezoning request around lunchtime yesterday, Axios’ Katie Peralta Soloff reports.
- This’ll be a Centro-branded development with apartments under 400 square feet — a cheaper option without all of the amenities of more higher-end apartments.
Architect and Centro founder David Furman, who I’ve said many times is easily one of Charlotte’s most interesting people, is one of the visionaries.
- “The surroundings outside your front door are your amenities,” Furman told Katie a few weeks ago. “You’re willing to sacrifice your square footage for that relationship.”
