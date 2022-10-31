Mid-Term Polls and Biden’s Dilemma

American ruling democrats and Challenger Republicans are head to head in the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week.

According to the reports, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in many states and his one-time boss, former President Barack Obama is also campaigning hard to rescue a faltering Democratic Party. Presently, the most senior and highly influential figures from Democrats are on the ground to evade a looming defeat in crucial states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Democrats are campaigning with the popular slogan of saving American democracy by blocking Donald Trump’s successors.

A series of global events largely changed the shades of domestic politics of several nations across the world ranging from Malaysia and Sri Lanka in East Asia to Italy, Brazil, and the United States of America in the far west corner of the world. Like many other global leaders, President Biden is currently facing serious challenges in maintaining his grip over government affairs because the old man could not perform well in curbing skyrocketing inflation and ever-high energy bills over the past eight months. Presently, Democrats fear a crucial defeat in Democrats’ majority states and are using all tacts and tools to attract the voters.

On other hand, Republicans have ramped up their election campaign through stern criticism of Democrats’ performance in the administration and censuring Biden’s apologetic approach toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, slackness in rising inflation, high cost of living, and growing energy crisis in the country.

Republicans successfully marred Democrats’ ability to pass legislation in support of Biden’s monetary policies including enhancing the government ceiling to borrow loans.

Although President Biden made genuine efforts to reduce the economic woes of Americans and unprecedentedly get prepared to hug his highly undesired Saudi ruler and also requested staunched American rivals Venezuela and Iran to sell oil to fulfill American needs but failed. In fact, American leaders had sewed too many thornes, drawn countless barbs, and shot fire at others whenever they get a chance in the past, hence all those who were ever stung by Joe Blake are not ready to cooperate with Joe Biden.