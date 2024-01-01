Middle East Crisis Overshadows Ukraine Offensive

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: In a State Department press briefing today, spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the growing tensions in the Middle East, calling it a “delicate time.” He emphasized that the U.S. is deeply involved in intense diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and urged all nations to contribute to de-escalation efforts.

When senior journalist Alex Raufoglu inquired about Ukraine’s military operations against Russia, Miller redirected the question to Ukrainian authorities. He reiterated that Ukraine is free to target Russian military sites using U.S.-supplied weapons but cannot use these weapons to attack civilian targets. Miller refuted Russian claims of Ukrainian aggression, stating that Russia has been occupying Ukrainian sovereign territory for years.

Addressing a question from Epoch Times correspondent Jackson Richman, Miller mentioned he had not seen the official resignation of exiled Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina Wajid but learned about it through Bangladeshi military sources.

The briefing was notably interrupted several times once again by the Managing Editor of The Frontier Post, Jalil Afridi who protested against Miller’s alleged unfair treatment of journalists and the allocation of question opportunities.