Middle East’s critical reminder

Among the UN’s designated days, one stands out for its growing urgency in the face of climate change: this week’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. Established in 1994 by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, this day, which is marked on June 17 every year, is a global reminder of the escalating crisis of land degradation and water scarcity. While the effects of desertification are seen worldwide, few regions are as vulnerable – or as consequential – as the Middle East.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought highlights the need to preserve land and water resources, especially in regions already teetering on the edge of collapse. Already this year, parts of the Middle East have experienced record-breaking drought conditions, declining rainfall and increasingly frequent sand and dust storms. These climate extremes, combined with decades of unsustainable land and water use, are accelerating desertification across a region already strained by conflict, population pressures and resource scarcity. In Iraq, Jordan and Iran, the land is not only drying up – it is disappearing. In Iraq, the crisis is acute. Once considered the heart of the ancient Fertile Crescent, it is now facing catastrophic levels of land degradation. The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which provide the majority of the country’s surface water, have seen dramatic reductions in flow, exacerbated by damming upstream and climate-induced drought. The output of these rivers is down by 30 to 40 percent compared to 40 years ago.

Nearly half of Iraq’s agricultural land is at risk of becoming desert. The southern marshlands, a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to buffalo herders for centuries, have dried out to the point where families are abandoning their herds and relocating to already overwhelmed cities. Dust storms, which used to be occasional, now roll in with alarming regularity, reducing visibility, disrupting daily life and endangering public health. What was once Iraq’s lifeline is now a fading memory of abundance. Jordan faces a different but equally urgent crisis. The country is one of the most water-scarce in the world, with annual renewable water resources per person far below the threshold for survival. Rainfall is minimal and increasingly unpredictable, and Jordan’s aquifers are being drained far faster than they can recharge. Compounding the crisis is the fact that nearly half of the country’s treated water is lost due to aging, leaky infrastructure.

The Jordan Valley, historically a hub of agricultural production, is struggling to sustain crops and many farmers are abandoning their land. This has led to increased dependence on food imports and placed additional pressure on the economy. The burden of water scarcity is most heavily felt by vulnerable populations, including refugees and impoverished communities. Without swift action, Jordan’s water crisis could spiral into a humanitarian disaster. Iran is confronting an even more expansive and deep-rooted ecological collapse. In 2025, rainfall across the country is down by 45 percent and key reservoirs like Lar Dam are nearly dry. Dozens of cities are relying on emergency water deliveries and the government is struggling to maintain a consistent supply, even in urban centers. More than 100 million hectares – about half of Iran’s total landmass – is at high risk of turning into desert.

In central Iran, advancing sand dunes have already begun to engulf towns and infrastructure, even threatening ancient cultural sites. Agriculture, a vital sector for rural communities and national food security, is faltering. Traditional crops like wheat and pistachios are becoming harder to cultivate and widespread water shortages have previously sparked protests and civil unrest. The environmental crisis is rapidly becoming a national emergency with political consequences. If left untreated, the consequences of desertification and drought in the Middle East will be catastrophic. Agricultural systems will collapse, triggering widespread food insecurity and economic destabilization. Millions will be displaced, as rural populations abandon uninhabitable land and move toward cities or across borders, increasing the pressure on urban areas and neighboring countries.

Dust storms and water shortages will worsen public health, particularly among children and the elderly. Entire cultural landscapes, some thousands of years old, could vanish. As water becomes scarcer, competition over shared rivers and aquifers could spark new conflicts, intensifying already fragile geopolitical dynamics in the region. Despite the bleak outlook, there are solutions. Modernizing irrigation systems can dramatically reduce water waste and improve agricultural yields. Restoring degraded land through reforestation, controlled grazing and soil regeneration efforts can halt and even reverse desertification. Recycling wastewater and collecting rainwater can provide alternative sources of water for households and farms.

Fixing aging infrastructure, especially water pipes and dams, can reduce losses and make existing resources go further. Promoting drought-resilient crops and providing support to small farmers can help sustain rural economies. Regional cooperation is also essential. Shared rivers like the Tigris, Euphrates and Jordan require collaborative management between countries, not competition. The international community has a crucial role to play. Significant investment is needed to support drought and land degradation mitigation efforts. The UN has estimated that reversing land degradation globally will require trillions of dollars in funding by the end of this decade. For the Middle East, that funding must be prioritized.

International expertise in water efficiency, environmental monitoring and climate adaptation should be shared with governments and local communities. Research institutions can support data collection and analysis to guide policy decisions. Conflict mediation efforts must include water diplomacy to prevent disputes over shared resources. Private companies should be encouraged to invest in water technologies, sustainable farming and green infrastructure. World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought offers a chance to shift the conversation from despair to determination. For the Middle East, this is not just another observance – it is a critical reminder of what is at stake. Some parts of the region are approaching a tipping point, after which recovery may no longer be possible. Yet, with political will, coordinated action and international solidarity, there is still a chance to turn the tide. Combating drought and desertification is not simply about saving the land. It is about preserving human dignity, economic stability, cultural heritage and peace. For the Middle East, the sands are rising – and so too must the world’s response and support.