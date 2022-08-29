Miftah alleges PTI conspiring against country; Shaukat Tarin the mastermind

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail alleged on Monday while addressing a press conference in Islamabad that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was conspiring against the country and Shaukat Tarin was the mastermind of it.

“The flood has caused destruction everywhere in the country. Pakistan is sinking, and IMF is the only support we have. [But] The PTI committed a mean act. Asad Umar gave explanations on behalf of Shaukat Tarin. He was not ashamed,” Miftah censured.

“I told Shehbaz Sharif that the country has almost bankrupted. The PTI broke the agreement with the IMF. [But] We saved the country from bankruptcy by putting our politics at stake. We will not let the country go bankrupt even in the opposition,” he stated.

“Imran Khan considers himself above everything. What ‘cannon did he fire’ when he was in power? Imran Khan should tell what he did in 10 years,” he castigated.

“They are plotting against the country. Shaukat Tarin is the mastermind of the whole conspiracy. If you are clever, are we children? Do we not understand (your tactics)?” he added.

“Imran Khan should apologise to the nation. Shaukat Tarin should leave politics. His conversation has come to the light. Mohsin Leghari had clearly asked from Tarin whether their decision to withdraw from the IMF deal will harm the country,” he stated.

“As soon as we came to the government, we invited the PTI to the charter of economy,” he pointed out.

“Did Imran Khan not get the report that Farah Gogi is taking money from the housing societies. Inflation in Pakistan went skyrocketing due to the incompetence of Imran Khan,” he alleged.

“The PTI is not thinking that if the state does not exist, their politics will not exist either. If they do not know the interests of Pakistan, they have no right to do politics,” he declared.