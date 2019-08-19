Miftah Ismail’s physical remand extended till Aug 30 in LNG case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended the physical remand of the former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Imranul Haq till August 30 in the LNG corruption case.

According to the details, both accused were presented before the Judge Muhammad Bashir after the completion of their physical remand where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought extension in the remand.

Haider Waheed and Salman Akram Raja, lawyers of Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imranul Haq respectively, opposed the request saying that NAB has no concrete reason for an extension and their clients are only getting tortured.

Advocate Haider Waheed asserted that investigation has already taken place where NAB has even become friends with Ismail now. “If NAB wants extension for friendship then they can have it but it is not justified”, he added.

Meanwhile, former finance minister stood on rostrum himself and expressed that he wants to bring the attitude of NAB on the record. He said that NAB’s attitude towards him is not good and they allow him to walk only for half an hour.

Lawyer of Ismail presented his medical report in the court and said that there’s a possibility of a hole in the heart of PML-N leader, for which NAB should provide medical facilities to his client.

AC ordered extension in the physical remand in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case till August 30, directing NAB to be aware of Miftah Ismail’s medical condition.