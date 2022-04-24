Miftah meets IMF officials

WASHINGTON DC (APP): The Pakistan’s delegation led by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Sunday discussed pathways to complete seventh review with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistan delegation held several meetings with the IMF officials, including Deputy Managing Director Ms Antoinette Sayeh, Jihad Azour, Director MCD, and Nathan Porter, Mission Chief, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister, laid out his government’s priorities and efforts to bring fiscal discipline while insulating the vulnerable from oil price volatility in the international markets. The IMF expressed support to the Pakistan delegation.

An IMF mission lead by Mission Chief Nathan Porter will visit Pakistan in May to discuss the issues around subsidies on petrol and electricity announced by the out going government. The delegation also met Axel von Trotsenburg, Managing Director, Hartwig Schafer, Vice President and other officials of the World Bank.

