Mike Hesson pushes for multi-skilled, smarter cricket

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has said modern players need to be multi-skilled—effective in batting, bowling, and especially fielding—to elevate the team’s overall performance.

In an interview with a leading cricket website, a seasoned international coach with vast experience, Mike Hesson, has reassured Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi that they remain in the team’s plans, with no format ruled out for either player.

According to details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) arranged a training session for national players in Lahore, where meetings with the new coaching staff also took place.

Sources revealed that head coach Mike Hesson assured Babar Azam that he remains a part of the team’s plans and that no format has been closed to him.

He emphasized that Babar would be given opportunities as needed.

Hesson also sought Babar’s input on how to improve team performance and asked which format he enjoys playing the most.

Similarly, Hesson had a separate conversation with Shaheen Shah Afridi, during which both the star batter and the pacer made it clear they are available for red-and white-ball cricket alike.

He emphasized the end of the era where cricketers could survive solely as specialists. “The concept of specialist batters is now outdated,” he stated.

Referring to Pakistan’s recent T20I series against Bangladesh, Hesson highlighted a major tactical shift: “In every match, Pakistan used seven to eight bowling options. It’s part of a new strategy that ensures captains have the flexibility to make better decisions depending on match situations.”

He also underscored the vital role of fielding in white-ball cricket, saying, “You can’t hide anyone in the field anymore. Fielding is now absolutely crucial.”

The head coach revealed he planned to maintain direct communication with players and would clearly convey the expectations for national selection. “I’ve accepted this coaching role with open eyes. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) understands that a shift in white-ball strategy is necessary,” he noted.

Challenging the perception that aggressive play always brings results, Hesson advocated for a smarter approach: “Success comes from intelligent and calculated cricket, not just aggression.” He expressed concern that some talented players are not performing to their full potential.

“We need to guide those players. Immediate results may not come; there will be ups and downs, but we must stay focused on the ultimate goal.”