Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON (AXIOS): Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday — less than 24 hours after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

The state of play: Trump and other positive staff will be in isolation while recovering from the virus.

It is unclear when or where they contracted it, including whether Trump had the virus while debating former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Top White House staff is tested for COVID-19 daily.