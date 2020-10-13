Mike Tyson, 54, says he fell asleep before his ‘vacant’ GMB interview

F.P Report

NEW YORK: Mike Tyson has offered a clarification for his ‘vacant’ Good Morning Britain interview after his fans expressed worry and their concern for the boxing legend.

The former heavyweight champ, 54, explained that he fell asleep while trying to stay up late for the interview, as he compared himself to a “lion that is hard to wake”. Mike raised concern on Tuesday as he inaudible through a remote interview on GMB with the show’s hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

In a tweet shared hours after the interview, Mike said: ‘Hey mate @piersmorgan and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep. “Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera”, he said.

Mike also divulged that he didn’t have a monitor and was unable to see the presenters and ‘forgot to look’ at the camera while speaking. Mike had appeared on the TV to discuss fighting Roy Jones Junior after his retirement; however his manner led to mass worry on Twitter.

Piers asked the star, ‘How do you feel, are you in the kind of nick you were in 15 years ago?’ he responded, ‘Pretty much, I am just ready to do this, I feel really good, I am ready to do this’, yet his slurred words caused worry with fans.

Piers begun to talk about politics with the legend saying, ‘In three weeks, we’ve obviously got your big clash coming. But also the US Presidential election. You’ve been friends with Donald Trump for a very long time, do you think he can win again?’

In response to the question Mike said that, ‘Well, anything is possible, people should go to the voting booth and people should vote’. Piers posed a question to Mike asking, ‘You’re able to vote for the first time in quite a long time, aren’t you? Is that important to you?’

The boxer answered by saying, ‘Yes, because it’s true, that’s very important to me. I get to cast my vote and vote for who I want to vote for. I’m not talking politics. Anyone can vote for anyone, but please vote.’

Mike Tyson fans wrote on social media saying that, ‘Is mike Tyson fit to fight not judging by that interview… @piersmorgan Do hope I’m not the only viewer that thought, during the interview with Mike Tyson he seemed rather confused and vacant…

‘Hope it was just sleep deprivation and not perhaps other factors…. Just listened to Mike Tyson slurring his way through an interview on GMB. Sad to hear and no way should he be allowed to fight again,” said another fan.

The chat comes a day after Mike revealed he believes MMA stars will always be paid less than boxers, despite promotions such as UFC bringing in more viewers.

One of the biggest stars in UFC history Conor McGregor won a company record £3.8m for his win against Donald Cerrone in January, at the same time as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder earned £19.4m each for their heavyweight boxing contest a month later.

McGregor’s highest ever profit received for a fight was when he switched to boxing, his fight against Floyd Mayweather earned him nearly £100m and Mike says he can’t put his finger on why there is financial disparity between the two sports. On the issue, ‘MMA will always have more views and stuff than boxing, but boxers will always make more money than MMA fighters,’ Tyson told podcaster Brant James.

The figures would back that up, with McGregor earning £2.3m for his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov, in one of the biggest fights in UFC history.