Milan Airport to be close for three months due to renovation works

MILAN: ITALY’s popular airport in Milan will be closed for three months in 2019 during the busiest season of the year due to renovation works, affecting millions of passengers.

Italy’s Milan Linate Airport is one of the busiest in the country, welcoming more than nine million passengers annually.

In 2019, renovation projects have been planned for the airport to tarmac the single runway, according to airline news report OPSGROUP.

This will mean the closure of the airport for three months between 27 July and 27 October.

Britons booking their holidays to Italy next year may need to find alternative routes.

Flights from the UK to Milan include British Airways and easyJet who operate a number of flights to the city.

The closure is to be during one of the busiest seasons with the peak summer holiday during this time.

However, there is an alternative airport Britons can choose if heading to the Italian city.

Milan Malpensa is a popular airport for many to choose with international flights, meaning they could book flights to that location instead.

British Airways and easyJet also fly to the large airport as well as Flybe and Ryanair.

This comes with a downside – the distance to the city centre.

Despite being smaller, Milan Linate Airport is approximately five miles from the centre and takes just ten minutes by taxi.

Milan Malpensa, however, is 25 miles from the centre which can take just under an hour by train.

The increase in passengers, approximately two million who would travel during the three months of closure, could also put pressure on the airport.

A spokesperson for easyJet told the Independent: “We are currently working with the airports to move our existing Linate programme across to Malpensa for the period of the closure.”

