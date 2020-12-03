Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separate after ‘too much conflict’

Monitoring desk

Pop star Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth were married for seven months following a 10-year on-and-off relationship. Miley Cyrus has spoken about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, saying she will always love him “very much” but that there was “too much conflict” in their relationship.

The singer married the Australian actor in December 2018 following almost 10 years of an on-and-off relationship. They decided to get married after their house was destroyed in wildfires in California. However, they announced their break-up less than a year later.

Speaking on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, Cyrus said losing their home affected their relationship. “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she said.

Cyrus, 28, added: “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Courtesy: Sky News