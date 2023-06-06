Militant leader with Rs2m bounty, killed in an encounter

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: The counter terrorism department (CTD) Malakand region II on Tuesday claimed to have killed a wanted militant commander identified as Subhan alias Usman s/o Atta Muhammad, a resident of Sheenkot Bajaur and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Briefing local journalists at Timergara the CTD Malakand region II SP Amjad Khan said the Counter Terrorism Department, local police and security forces conducted a search and strike operation on a tip-off at Mandal Khwar area of Bajaur.

He said that during the operation a militant commander Subhan alias Usman belonging to the Daesh group, was killed in an encounter. The CTD also recovered a Kalashnikov, 3 hand grenades, 25 cartridges and one bundle wire from the site. The SP said that they received information regarding the presence of the militant commander who along with his accomplices was preparing a plan to accomplish a sabotage task.

He said the militants opened fire on the raiding team at Mandal Khwar in Bajaur Sheikhmino area during a search and strike operation.

The SP said that the militant had Rs 2 million bounty on his head, and was wanted by police and security forces in a number of cases as he was involved in target killings and attacks on security forces.

The official said the killed militant had masterminded several attacks and the KP government had fixed Rs 2 million bounty on his head.