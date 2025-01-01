Militants must surrender before expecting mercy from state: Army Chief

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir addressed students in a special session, emphasizing the critical role of youth in national unity and defense.

Army chief expressed his delight in engaging with young minds and reaffirmed that as long as the nation, especially the youth, stands with the Pakistan Army, the country will never be defeated and Pakistan Army will not fall.

General Munir stated on national security, “We fight like comrades, and for us, Pakistan’s identity is of utmost importance. We are engaged in a battle against miscreants who distort the true teachings of Islam.” He highlighted that extremist elements are violating Islamic teachings and spreading a false narrative.

Reiterating the bond between the armed forces and the people, the Army Chief said, “The connection between the Pakistani people, particularly the youth, and the army is unbreakable. Any attempts to create divisions between the military and the public have always failed and will continue to fail in the future.”

General Munir emphasized national values, saying, “We take pride in our religion, culture, and traditions. Pakistan’s constitution begins with ‘Sovereignty belongs to Allah alone,’ and we will not allow extremist elements to impose their outdated ideologies on the country.”

He also praised the resilient people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, stating that they stand as a formidable wall against terrorism.