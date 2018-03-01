IS militants’ stone a man to death in Nangarhar

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: Militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group have stoned a man to death in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The terrorists group released a message online and it claimed that the man was stoned to death after he was found of adultery.

The terrorists group claimed the man was married and still he had illicit sexual relations with another woman.

The IS group and its loyalists often executing the ordinary civilians in Afghanistan with different blames and allegations.

Earlier, the loyalists of the terror group beheaded two men on charges of having links with the Taliban group and spying for the government in eastern Nangarhar province nearly ten days ago.

