WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): A military base in the Washington suburb of Bethesda has been closed due to the threat of an explosion, the base said.
“At about 8:45 am (15:45 Moscow time – ed.), The base received a phone call from an unknown source, who said that there was a threat of an explosion near building 10. Security personnel are working on the spot,” the base said on Twitter .
“The base is closed, all servicemen must not leave the premises. All gates are closed for non-urgent travel. The public is asked to avoid this territory,” the base said.
The US Navy base in Bethesda, Maryland , maintains and guards the largest military hospital in the US Navy, where presidents and other prominent figures have been treated at various times.
Military base in WDC closed
