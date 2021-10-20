Military base in WDC closed

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): A military base in the Washington suburb of Bethesda has been closed due to the threat of an explosion, the base said.

“At about 8:45 am (15:45 Moscow time – ed.), The base received a phone call from an unknown source, who said that there was a threat of an explosion near building 10. Security personnel are working on the spot,” the base said on Twitter .

“The base is closed, all servicemen must not leave the premises. All gates are closed for non-urgent travel. The public is asked to avoid this territory,” the base said.

The US Navy base in Bethesda, Maryland , maintains and guards the largest military hospital in the US Navy, where presidents and other prominent figures have been treated at various times.