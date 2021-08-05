Military base or death: Coronavirus works for the United States

Dmitry Kosyrev

Charm (aka, in Ru-ssian, charm) is go-od, but not enough for the countries of Sou-theast Asia to agree with American policy in the region. This is the conclusion of one of the author’s columns in the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

The main idea of the author is that at last the Biden administration has begun to do at least something with respect to ten countries lying south of China and east of India. We are talking about the visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to three such countries (the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore ) and the video talks of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with all ten colleagues in the region this week. And there will also be a trip there by Vice President Kamala Harris and much more. But achieving the long-standing and obvious goal of turning the ten Southeast Asian countries into adversaries of China, to the delight of the United States, is hardly possible at all.

What, in fact, charmed the inhabitants of SEA Lloyd Austin (and this is only about him, and he, unlike Blinken, is really quite a charming person)? Only by the fact that, speaking in Singapore, he behaved modestly and admitted that America still has some shortcomings, for example, racism, and in relation to Asians.

By the way, this is not even the fault of the current democratic government. This is an ideological sabotage by the Donald Trump administration, which tried to accuse China of causing a pandemic to the whole world – perhaps even deliberately. Well, the dull people in the United States took this idea in their own way, equating “Asians” and “infection” in their thoughts. Note that this idea was partially inherited by the Democrats, although they downgraded China’s “responsibility” to suspicions that the virus had spontaneously escaped from their laboratory, whi-ch Beijing did not inform anyone about in time. All this does not help the fight against anti-Asian racism.

In addition, US “soft power” has taken on the form of a vaccine bottle. A wonderful story happened in the Philippines. The president of this country, a man with hooligan inclinations named Rodrigo Duterte, harassed the Americans for several years, suspending the question of canceling the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). Such was even, as it were, torn apart in February last year, but one had to know the Philippines to suspect: everything is not so simple. And now Duterte returned, having talked with Austin, the agreement back, exchanging it for three million doses of the antioxidant vaccine.

It’s not a bad deal, given the fact that the vaccine saves lives and the game of agreement can be restarted and played forever. But this same deal – and everything that preceded it – just shows how far America is today from being a power that wins by sheer charm.

The fact is that it was in the Philippines that some details of the American lifestyle for the middle and poor classes were preserved in tremulous integrity for decades after this country ceased to be an American colony and then a semi-colony, that is, after 1946. Illustrative story: the year was 1992, the great American Frank Sinatra had about six years to live, he was very unhealthy and still came to the Philippines – and performed there at the stadium in front of a sea of fans.

He sang badly, because he began to forget the wo-rds of even his most famous works. But the audience instantly prompted them with thousands of voices, everyone sang – and everyone cried. This is “soft power”, this is the charm of culture and lifestyle. But for today’s American Democrats, Sinatra is the reddest of rags. White, anti-feminist sexist and – as the Republicans say – the best of the symbols of the Am-erica that Democrats today are destroying with fury.

What “soft power”, what charm can a country have if a party seized power in it, for which decades of national history are shame and horror, racism and oppression, for which the culture of previous generations (and the present one too) is being canceled and canceled? Is it that now the whole world must obediently follow all the follies of one of the parties to the civil conflict and admire the destruction wrought by this party?

But back to today’s diplomacy. Under all administrations, the US policy towards ten countries in the region boils down to an extremely simple formula: to pull the rope of influence on these countries entirely to ourselves, without yielding an inch of land to China.

Signals are coming from the region to America: do not do this, we will not choose “either-or”, we need both superpowers – and, to be completely honest, especially China, which has already achieved economic dominance there. The reactions to these calls are not exactly zero, so the charming Lloyd Austin said a few words about the fact that America wants to live in peace and cooperation with China, but will protect all the same Southeast Asian countries from Beijing.

And in addition, the search for allies continues in any military confrontation between the two giants, that is, attempts to break up a single regional policy. Austin’s visits and Blinken’s contacts are essentially about this: looking for a weak link, those who undermine the general position of the region.

In the economy, America has given birth to a new initiative – a kind of “Asian trade pact”. Which, perhaps, will include Singapore and Malaysia. Since China obviously dominates any trade agreements in Asia as a whole, the Americans are left with crumbs – only Internet commerce, and even then it is not clear what can be offered so anti-Chinese in this area. And, in fact, the only trump card that is somewhat reminiscent of “soft power” is that very vaccine. But let’s see how this trump card is used.

Myanmar will defiantly not receive a single dose because there was a military coup (in a preventive manner against a pro-American coup), and because it is one of China’s closest friends. That is, human lives, the lives of people who are not involved in politics at all, change to geopolitics. And in the Philippines, the vaccine will appear not because you need to help people – it is changing to the US military presence in the country. Is this the current American charm? He is dear. I wonder if Sinatra would have done this if he had been a diplomat. In general, with such “soft power” no enemies are needed.