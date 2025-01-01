Military behind Iran-Israel ceasefire also: Mohsin Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s role in the Iran-Israel ceasefire, stating that the Prime Minister played a significant part, while emphasizing that the military establishment was also crucial behind this achievement.

He added that Pakistan should take pride in this development.

Mohsin Naqvi also revealed that India fired approximately 11 missiles at a Pakistani base in May where Pakistani aircraft and personnel were present but fortunately, no casualties or damages occurred.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the army chief had sent a clear message to India, warning that if an attack were carried out, India would face consequences far greater in return. He emphasized that Pakistan does not seek escalation or harm to any Indian citizen.

He made these remarks during an important meeting with religious scholars regarding security and peace during the Islamic month of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and other key religious figures.

The Interior Minister stressed the importance of promoting harmony during Muharram under the theme: “Do not abandon your sect, nor provoke anyone else’s.” He urged scholars to play their role in fostering unity throughout the sacred month.

Expressing concern over the rising wave of terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi said that meetings with scholars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be arranged, particularly in areas affected by terrorism. He asserted that terrorism can only be eliminated if local communities stop supporting terrorists.