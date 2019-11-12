Military clampdown continues on 100 consecutive days in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Modi-led Indian government continued military lockdown and restrictions on 100th consecutive day on Tuesday (today) in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported that restrictions under Section 144 and ban on prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain enforced.

As a mark of silent protest, people in the Valley continue to keep their shops closed except for a brief period in the morning and evening and stay away from schools and offices. Public transport is also unavailable.

Last week, ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization had expressed concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

During a visit to the Foreign Office, the delegation affirmed support for the rights of the Kashmiris and a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

They also underlined their commitment to continue efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir situation in the ASEAN region.

The Foreign Secretary had also briefed the delegation in detail on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir due to inhuman lockdown since 5 August.