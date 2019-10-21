Military clampdown in IOK enters 78th consecutive day

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The Kashmiris continued are living in the environment of fear and uncertainty continues due to the ongoing Indian military lockdown, which entered 78th straight day, today (Monday).

According to Kashmir Media Service report, besides ban on internet across all platforms, prepaid cellular services continue to remain suspended. Shops and business establishment except for few hours in the morning and evening continue to remain shut, educational institutions are deserted and public transport is off the roads.

Presence of government employees in the offices remains thin. The shutdown is seen as a mark of silent protest against India’s occupation and its Aug 5 illegal move.

Besides hitting hard lakhs of customers, particularly students, professionals and media persons, the total gag on internet is severely affecting health services in the territory.

There is a shortage of life saving drugs as the internet shutdown makes it difficult for chemists to place online orders and receive deliveries on time.

Amid growing demand of post-paid connections in the Kashmir valley, all the major telecom operators have been ordered by the authorities not to convert pre-paid SIM cards into post-paid ones in the territory.

The decision not to convert pre-paid SIM cards into post-paid ones comes close on the heels of strict directions issued by the Indian police to all the telecom operators in the Kashmir.