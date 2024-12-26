Military court sentences 60 more over May 9 attacks

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Sixty more individuals involved in the May 9, 2023 tragedy have been sentenced by the Field General Court Martial, following the directives of the Supreme Court.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the trials, conducted in accordance with legal and constitutional requirements, underscored the commitment of the judiciary, government, and armed forces to uphold justice.

The Field General Court Martial examined all evidence, ensuring that the legal rights of the accused were protected throughout the process. Each suspect received a fair trial under the relevant laws, with the court delivering sentences in line with established legal procedures.

Details of the 60 culprits sentenced by the military court are as follows:

1. Hassan Khan Niazi, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with rigorous labour.

2. Mian Ibad Farooq, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

3. Raees Ahmed, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to six years in prison with rigorous labour.

4. Arzam Junaid, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to six years in prison with rigorous labour.

5. Ali Raza, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to six years in prison with rigorous labour.

6. Raja Danish, involved in the GHQ attack, sentenced to four years in prison with rigorous labour.

7. Syed Hassan Shah, involved in the GHQ attack, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

8. Ali Hussain, involved in the attack on AIMH Rawalpindi, sentenced to seven years in prison with rigorous labour.

9. Zahid Khan, involved in the attack on Punjab Regiment Center Mardan, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

10. Sohrab Khan, involved in the attack on the headquarters of Dir Counts, Timergara, sentenced to four years in prison with rigorous labour.

11. Brig (retd) Javed Akram, involved in the attack on Jinnah House, sentenced to six years in prison with rigorous labour.

12. Khurram Liaquat, involved in the attack on Multan Cantt checkpost, sentenced to four years in prison with rigorous labour.

13. Zakir Hussain, involved in the attack on Chakdara Fort, sentenced to seven years in prison with rigorous labour.

14. Amin Shah, involved in the attack on Bannu Cantt, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

15. Faheem Sajid, involved in the attack on PF Base Mianwali, sentenced to eight years in prison with rigorous labour.

16. Hamza Sharif, involved in the attack on the Faisalabad ISI office, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

17. Muhammad Arsalan, involved in the attack on Jinnah House, sentenced to seven years in prison with rigorous labour.

18. Muhammad Umair, involved in Jinnah House attack, sentenced to six years in prison with rigorous labour.

19. Noman Shah, involved in Jinnah House attack, sentenced to four years in prison with rigorous labour.

20. Ikramullah, involved in Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

21. Muhammad Ahmed, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

22. Pirzada Mian Muhammad Ishaq Bhutta, involved in Multan Cantt checkpost attack, sentenced to three years in prison with rigorous labour.

23. Muhammad Abdullah, involved in GHQ attack, sentenced to four years in prison with rigorous labour.

24. Amjad Ali, involved in Faisalabad ISI office attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

25. Muhammad Rahim, involved in Jinnah House attack, sentenced to six years in prison with rigorous labour.

26. Ehsanullah Khan, involved in the PAF base Mianwali attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with rigorous labour.

27. Muneeb Ahmed, involved in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

28. Muhammad Ali, involved in the Faisalabad ISI office attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

29. Samiullah, involved in the Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

30. Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

31. Mudassar Hafeez, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to six years in prison with rigorous labour.

32. Sajjad Ahmed, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to four years in prison with rigorous labour.

33. Khizr Hayat, involved in the Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

34. Muhammad Nawaz, involved in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala Cantt attack, sentenced to two years in prison.

35. Muhammad Bilal, involved in the PAF base Mianwali attack, sentenced to four years in prison.

36. Muhammad Suleman, involved in the Headquarters Dir Scouts Timergara attack, sentenced to two years in prison.

37. Asadullah Durrani, involved in the Headquarters Dir Scouts Timergara attack, sentenced to four years in prison.

38. Ikramullah, involved in the attack on Chakdara Fort, sentenced to four years in prison.

39. Muhammad Farrukh, involved in the attack on the Faisalabad ISI office, sentenced to four years in prison.

40. Waqas Ali, involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to six years in prison.

41. Amir Zohaib, involved in the attack on the Jinnah House, sentenced to four years in prison.

42. Farhad Khan, involved in the AIMH Rawalpindi attack, sentenced to seven years in prison.

43. Izzat Khan, involved in the Dir Scouts headquarters Timergara attack, sentenced to two years in prison.

44. Ashar Butt, involved in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala Cantt attack, sentenced to two years in prison.

45. Saqlain Haider, involved in the Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to nine years in prison.

46. Muhammad Salman, involved in the Faisalabad ISI office attack, sentenced to two years in prison.

47. Hamid Ali, involved in the Multan Cantt checkpost attack, sentenced to three years in prison.

48. Muhammad Waqas, involved in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala Cantt attack, sentenced to two years in prison.

49. Izzat Gul, involved in the Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to nine years in prison.

50. Haider Majeed, involved in Jinnah House attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

51. Group Captain (retd) Waqas Ahmed Mohsin, involved in Jinnah House attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

52. Muhammad Ilyas, involved in Headquarters Dir Scouts, Timergara attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

53. Muhammad Ayaz, involved in FC Cantt Peshawar gate attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

54. Raees Ahmed, involved in Chakdara Fort attack, sentenced to four years in prison with rigorous labour.

55. Gohar Rehman, involved in Chakdara Fort attack, sentenced to seven years in prison with rigorous labour.

56. Naik Muhammad, involved in Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

57. Fahad Imran, involved in Faisalabad ISI office attack, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

58. Sufyan Idrees, involved in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala Cantt attack, sentenced to two years in prison with rigorous labour.

59. Rahimullah, involved in the Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

60. Khalid Nawaz, involved in the Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to nine years in prison with rigorous labour.

The trials of all May 9 suspects taken into military custody have been completed. The accused retain the constitutional right to appeal and pursue other legal remedies.

The May 9 tragedy, which involved acts of violence and unrest, prompted a nationwide resolve to maintain the writ of the state and ensure accountability for those responsible. The government, judiciary, and armed forces remain united in their determination to uphold justice and the rule of law.

On Dec 21, 25 civilians were handed prison sentences by military courts ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during the nationwide riots of May 9, 2023. In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) has handed down sentences in the first phase of the trials.

The convicted individuals were found guilty of participating in violent attacks on key military installations, including the Jinnah House, the General Headquarters (GHQ), and the Punjab Regimental Center, among others. Those convicted were: