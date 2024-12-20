Military courts hand down sentences to 25 over May 9 attacks

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : 25 civilians have been handed prison sentences by military courts ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during the nationwide riots of May 9, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) has handed down sentences in the first phase of the trials.

The convicted individuals were found guilty of participating in violent attacks on key military installations, including the Jinnah House, the General Headquarters (GHQ), and the Punjab Regimental Center, among others.

The details of the sentences are as follows:

Jan Muhammad Khan (son of Toor Khan), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Muhammad Imran Mehboob (son of Mehboob Ahmed), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Raja Muhammad Ehsan (son of Raja Muhammad Maqsood), involved in the GHQ attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Rehmatullah (son of Manjoor Khan), involved in the Punjab Regimental Center Mardan attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Anwar Khan (son of Muhammad Khan), involved in the PAF Base Mianwali attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Muhammad Afaq Khan (son of M. Ashfaq Khan), involved in the Bannu Cantt attack, sentenced to 9 years in prison with hard labor. Dawood Khan (son of Amir Zeb), involved in the Chakdara Fort attack, sentenced to 7 years in prison with hard labor. Faheem Haider (son of Farooq Haider), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 6 years in prison with hard labor. Zahid Khan (son of Muhammad Khan), involved in the Multan Cantt check post attack, sentenced to 4 years in prison with hard labor. Yasir Nawaz (son of Amir Nawaz Khan), involved in the Punjab Regimental Center Mardan attack, sentenced to 2 years in prison with hard labor. Abdul Hadi (son of Abdul Qayyum), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Ali Shan (son of Noor Muhammad), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Dawood Khan (son of Shad Khan), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Umar Farooq (son of Muhammad Sabir), involved in the GHQ attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Babar Jamal (son of Muhammad Ajmal Khan), involved in the PAF Base Mianwali attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Muhammad Hasher Khan (son of Tahir Bashir), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 6 years in prison with hard labor. Muhammad Ashiq Khan (son of Naseeb Khan), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 4 years in prison with hard labor. Khurram Shahzad (son of Liaquat Ali), involved in the Multan Cantt check post attack, sentenced to 3 years in prison with hard labor. Muhammad Bilawal (son of Manzoor Hussain), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 2 years in prison with hard labor. Syed Alam (son of Maazullah Khan), involved in the Punjab Regimental Center Mardan attack, sentenced to 2 years in prison with hard labor. Laiq Ahmed (son of Manzoor Ahmed), involved in the ISI office Faisalabad attack, sentenced to 2 years in prison with hard labor. Ali Iftikhar (son of Iftikhar Ahmed), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Zia-ur-Rehman (son of Azam Khurshid), involved in the Jinnah House attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Adnan Ahmed (son of Sher Muhammad), involved in the Punjab Regimental Center Mardan attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor. Shakirullah (son of Anwar Shah), involved in the Punjab Regimental Center Mardan attack, sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor.

The Pakistan Army made it clear that the sentences followed a thorough investigation, during which all legal procedures were strictly adhered to, ensuring the accused were provided with their legal rights.



The evidence collected, deemed irrefutable, led to the swift trials and subsequent convictions.

The ISPR reiterated that the May 9 incidents had cast a long shadow over the nation’s political and military landscape, with the Army reaffirming its commitment to justice.



The conviction process was conducted with the utmost transparency, and the Pakistan Army vowed to continue to bring to justice anyone involved in such acts of violence.

The ruling comes after a Supreme Court order issued on December 13, 2024, which instructed the conclusion of pending cases, including those related to the May 9 violence, following the resolution of prior legal orders.