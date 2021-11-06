Military drills held at Russian base in Tajikistan

EKATERINBURG (TASS): Exercises to repel an attack by an illegal armed group on the facilities of the 201st Russian military base were held in Tajikistan. This is stated in a statement released by the press service of the Central Military District.

“In the course of the exercises, the command of the formation tested the fo-rces and means of the subunits: personnel, weapons and equipment, the ability to use special means of mine clearance and detection of dangerous objects, as well as means of reconnaissance, communication and observation,” the message says.

According to the plan of the exercises, a group of a mock enemy in cars tried to illegally enter the territory of a military unit through a checkpoint, using firearms.

Having received an alarm signal, the anti-terrorism unit on armored personnel carriers BTR-82A arrived at the scene of the attack and performed the task of blocking the illegal armed group, taking it into the ring.

Support subgroups conducted chemical reconnaissance for the presence of toxic substances in the air, as well as demining app-roaches and approaches to the territory of the military unit. Russian servicemen used the Tachyon UAV crew, which helped to control the capture and fire cover groups, which made it possible to neutralize the mock terrorists at the captured checkpoint in the shortest possible time.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. Located in two cities – Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance units, air defense units, RCB protection and communications.

Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia’s military presence in the Black Sea and Transcaucasia contributes to stability: The Russian military presence in the Black Sea, Transcaucasia and Crimea helps to stabilize the situation in the region and does not go beyond the limits necessary to ensure the country’s defense. This was announced to Russian journalists late on Friday by the Deputy Permanent Repres-entative of Russia to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Andrei Belousov, who represented Russia at the meetings of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly at the headquarters of the world organization in New York.

“Again they tried to ac-cuse us of aggression, occ-upation. It was not only U-kraine, but also Georgia,” he said. “We were accused of excessive military activity in Crimea and in the ad-jacent waters of the Azov and Black Seas. in this re-gion – Crimea and the w-aters of the Azov and Black Seas – seriously undermines regional and sub-regional security, European security and even poses a threat to global security. “

Belousov stressed that such accusations are absol-utely groundless. “It is obv-ious to all sane and understanding states that the military presence of Russia in Crimea is absolutely legitimate, since Crimea is the territory of the Russian Federation and we have the right, like any other state, to conduct on our territory the military activities that are necessary to protect our citizens, to ensure In this activity, naturally, we are guided by the principle of defense sufficiency. We do not conduct any activity there that exceeds our needs in this for the tasks that I have outlined. “

As the Russian diplomat pointed out, “Russia’s military presence in Crimea and the adjacent waters of the Black and Azov Seas and the Transcaucasus is just a factor of stability.”