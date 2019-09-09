Military operation launched to clear Yumgan district

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that a military operation has started to clear Yumgan district of Taliban.

The district is located near Wardooj district of Badakhshan Province which was retaken by Afghan forces earlier this week. It was under Taliban influence for the last five years, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“Security forces are advancing in Badakhshan Province. Many areas have been cleared of the Taliban. The operations will continue until all areas in the province are fully cleared Taliban,” Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Sunday.

Yumgan district is also under Taliban influence for the last five years, according to local officials.

Badakhshan governor Mohammad Zakaria Sawda said Wardooj was cleared of Taliban in an 11-day operation by Afghan security forces.

“We assure Badakhshan residents to stop worrying and they will witness of recapturing of several other fallen districts so people can live freely,” said Assadullah Mohammad, Badakhshan police chief.

“There is a need for government to support this achievement,” said Waqif Hakimi, an MP Badakhshan.

Wardooj residents called on the government to send more forces to the district to prevent the Taliban’s comeback to the area.

Taliban have suffered heavy losses in the operations, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

During this operation, he said, parts of Baharak and Jurm districts were cleared of the Taliban.

Badakhshan shares borders with China, and Tajikistan. It has turned into an insecure province over the last few years while it was among the most secure regions in the country. (TOLOnews)