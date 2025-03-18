Military operation not solution: JI

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said today that increasing security incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have raised concerns, with 57 attacks reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. The situation is deteriorating, highlighting the need for a clear strategy to address the crisis, he added.

Addressing the press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq in Karachi, he opined that security challenges intensified after Pakistan aligned with the United States. Former President General Pervez Musharraf’s decision to support the U.S. without consulting national stakeholders has had long-term consequences. Both civilians and military personnel have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, he deplored.

A military operation is not a permanent solution, he maintained and suggested that a well-defined policy is required. Normalizing relations with Afghanistan is essential, and Kabul must ensure that its territory is not used against Pakistan. Political representatives expressed readiness to mediate dialogue between the two nations, he assured.

The frequency of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 27 incidents within 24 hours, underscores the urgency of restoring peace. In Balochistan, the latest terrorist incident has been described as a failure of governance. The growing distrust among the Baloch population is another critical issue, he remarked.