Military servicemen from Uzbekistan arrive in Tajikistan to take part in joint exercises

DUSHANBE (kun): A trilateral exercise with the participation of the armies of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia will be held in Tajikistan on August 5-10. The training will focus on tasks to combat external threats.

On August 1, servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who departed from one of the military units located in the territory of Surkhandarya region, arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan on a long-distance march to participate in Uzbek-Russian-Tajik cooperation exercises.

Mi-35 combat helicopters of the Uzbek Air Force accompanied the convoy on the territory of the neighboring country.

The servicemen were greeted by senior officials of the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan and members of the general public.

“The main purpose of this joint exercise is to strengthen stability in the Central Asian region, prevent potential threats, plan special operations and train troops, exchange experiences.

The joint exercises will be held at the Harb Maydon training camp in the Republic of Tajikistan,” the Defense Ministry’s press service said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had sent troops to the Uzbek border with Afghanistan and began joint military exercises. About 200 military vehicles, including aircraft, will be used in the exercises, which will involve the military of the two countries.