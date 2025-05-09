Military shoots down 48 more Indian drones, total now 77

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan military has shot down 48 more Indian drones of Israeli origin at separate locations, raising the total number of neutralised drones to 77.

On Thursday, Pakistani armed forces had shot down 29 Indian drones and since last night to Friday morning another 48 Indian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were taken down.

The drones were shot down in different cities including Vehari, Pakpattan, and Okara.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said all drones were being tracked through radar systems. “Whenever an enemy drone enters our airspace, it is continuously monitored,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s air defence is capable of detecting even small aerial threats.

He said, strict operational procedures are followed to safely eliminate drones, especially near civilian areas and commercial air routes.

Defence analysts praised the swift action, calling it further proof of Pakistan’s strong defence readiness. “The precise tracking and neutralisation of these drones reflects the advanced capability of Pakistan’s surveillance and air defence systems,” said military experts.

On Thursday, armed forces had shot down 29 Israeli-manufactured Harop drones using both soft-kill (technical) and hard-kill (weapons-based) systems, following a series of provocative attacks by India.

The escalation followed India’s cowardly assault on May 6/7, which resulted in the destruction of five advanced aircraft, drones, multiple military posts, and reported casualties among Indian troops.

In a state of panic and confusion, India has resorted to deploying Israeli-made Harop drones for attacks on Pakistani territory.

These unprovoked attacks are a clear reflection of India’s desperation and frustration, as it continues to suffer significant losses along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan’s armed forces are responding with full force, thwarting all hostile designs and delivering a decisive response to the enemy’s aggression.