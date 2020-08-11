Military top commanders moot held

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) to 234th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided over by Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at GHQ Rawalpindi.

The forum discussed geo-strategic and national security issues.

The forum also reviewed situation at LOC, Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment.

It appreciated the progress of Afghan Reconciliation Process and hoped for early commencement of intra Afghan dialogue.

The COAS expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and Locust threat.

The COAS emphasized to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of ongoing flood situation.